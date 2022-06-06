This Middle-Eastern Restaurant Chain is Expanding to NJ!

Hope you're hungry for some mouth-watering Middle-Eastern food!

If you've got a hankering for Lebanese cuisine like fluffy pita bread, chicken and beef shawarma, lamb kebab, falafel, and more, then prepare to make some future dinner/lunch plans if you're in the North Jersey area!

Naya Counter & Grill, one of the hottest up-and-coming New York-based restaurant chains is expanding to New Jersey, according to BoozyBurbs.

After opening in 2010, they've expanded to 9 different locations in New York and 1 in Philadelphia (1601 MARKET ST PHILADELPHIA).

According to their website, they're slated to open up four more locations, including one in Paramus, NJ!

Their menu is a build-your-style format, featuring pita wraps, bowls and salads with your choice of protein (chicken, lamb kebab, beef, etc.) and toppings (hummus, feta cheese, yogurt & cucumber, lemon tahini, and more).

Check out this delicious chicken shawarma "salad"! Yum!

Their dishes are made fresh with wholesome ingredients. Whether you go bowl, pita wrap, or salad, every dish is a great lunch option!

They also have soups, cold and hot appetizers, and desserts! No matter what you go with, every dish is full of flavor and customizable to your taste! If you're looking to buy food for the whole office or for a party, they also offer catering!

The location of the Paramus location has not been revealed yet, nor has the exact release date, unfortunately. hopefully they'll expand to more parts of New Jersey in the future. But in the meantime, you can follow their Instagram @eatnaya for updates!

