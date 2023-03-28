A Hidden Gem of NJ, Why Haven’t I Ever Heard of This Awesome Place

This incredible place is located in New Jersey and I had no clue.

It is a museum and they're getting ready to open for the season. It would be a perfect day trip for spring break.

Where is this fabulous hidden gem of New Jersey?

It's located in Franklin, NJ. It's called the Franklin Mineral Museum. It's a museum all about mineral science, geology, dinosaur footprints, artifacts, and so much more.

Did you know Franklin, NJ is known as the fluorescent mineral capital of the world, according to readersdigest.com?

The Franklin Mineral Museum is getting ready to have Mineralfest coming up in June.

According to the article, the museum is home to the largest, most comprehensive public display of minerals in the world. How cool, the largest in the world? While visiting the Franklin Mineral Museum check out fossils, petrified wood, dinosaur footprints, and Native American artifacts.

Kids and families especially love the popular attraction at the museum, a fluorescent room, with brilliantly colored fluorescent minerals.

From the Franklin Mineral Museum website:

The Franklin Mineral Museum, a nonprofit educational institution, is located at 32 Evans Street, Franklin, Sussex County, New Jersey. The Museum was created solely for educational and scientific purposes, was incorporated June 2, 1964, and first opened its doors to visitors on October 9, 1965.

Opening for the season on April 1st, the museums hours:

Wednesday: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Thursday: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Friday: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Saturday: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sunday: 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

