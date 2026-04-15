In surprising news, a popular shopping center in Yardley is up for sale, according to Hoodline Philadelphia. Keep reading to see if this move could affect shoppers.

Prickett Preserve on Stony Hill Road in Yardley is for sale

Prickett Preserve, a combination shopping and residential community on Stony Hill Road, has hit the market. The article says there's already interest in the newly built center. Wegmans anchors the upscale shopping center. The popular grocery store opened its doors back in March of 2024, attracting many locals.

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Prickett Preserve is 98% full making it attractive to buyers

Prickett Preserve is 98% occupied, which makes it an attractive property for investors. A bidding war is expected because Wegmans is a strong anchor, the center being almost at capacity, and solid demographics. Besides Wegmans, stores and restaurants include Michael's Jewelers, Duck Donuts, Firebird's, Paris Baguette, La Grange, CVS, Chase Bank, and more.

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The portion of Prickett Preserve up for sale is on about 22 acres, and 146,679 square feet. There's easy access from I-295 and Route 332. Also on the property, across from Shady Brook Farm, are 200 apartments, a clubhouse, and a pool.

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If you're concerned about your new, favorite shopping center shuttering or changing because it's for sale, don't be. It's very attractive to potential buyers because of how great it is. People from near and far shop and dine at Prickett Preserve. I had dinner at Firebird's Wood Fired Grill recently, and loved it. Duck Donuts draws fans because they were once only available in the Carolinas. Being able to get the scrumptious donuts here in Bucks County is a real treat.

For more information on the sale of this shopping center, click here. Prickett Preserve is located on Stony Hill Road in Yardley, PA.

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