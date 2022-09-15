Bed Bath & Beyond just announced plans to close 150 more of their stores, and they have confirmed that a handful of those stores are in our area.

The company operates about 955 stores nationwide (including some buybuy Baby stores and more). Today's announcement closes 56 of their stores, and our area was not spared.

Only one of those stores that will be closing is in Pennsylvania. That is the store at 70 E Wynnewood Boulevard.

I am sad to see that store close. It's one of the biggest Bed Bath & Beyond stores that I have ever stepped foot inside. Plus, it's popular for those who live in Center City since its conveniently located near the Wynnewood train station.

The company did not immediately announce the dates for these closures, but we expect that they will be liquidation soon.

Meanwhile, three Bed Bath & Beyond stores in New Jersey are closing as well.

Those stores are:

Flanders (30 International Drive)

Manapalan (13 Rout 9 South)

Paramus (34 E Ridgewood Ave)

In a previous statement about the most recent round of store closings, the affected stores were referred to as "lower-producing" ones.

"The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," they said.

The company has reported profit losses for the second quarter of 2022 by about 26% over the previous year.

The nearest Bed Bath & Beyond now to the Main Line will be a bit further away as its likely the Plymouth Meeting store. Ugh! Facing traffic on a weekend to shop there? That just may not be worth it.