Bed Bath & Beyond to Close 6 More Stores in NJ & 3 in Pa.
Bed Bath & Beyond just announced plans to close tons more stores across the country — and our area — as the company is gearing up to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The news was confirmed in a report filed with the SEC on Tuesday. A total of 87 of the company’s properties will be shuttered, multiple outlets (including the USAToday report).
The news comes one day after the retailer announced it would close all of its Harmon Brand stores. Click here to see a complete list of those stores.
In the meantime, as for the filing on Tuesday (January 31) the company announced it would be closing the following stores:
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Six New Jersey Stores
The six Bed Bath and Beyond stores in New Jersey that will be closing are:
The dates for those closings were not immediately clear, but shoppers are reporting that liquidation sales have begun at these retailers. We heard that signs went up at the Mount Laurel store on Monday (January 30) indicating that liquidation sales were starting.
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Three More Pennsylvania Stores
The three Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Pennsylvania that will be closing are:
- North Wales, Pa – 1261 Knapp Road, North Wales, PA, 19454
- Pittsburgh, Pa – 160 Quinn Drive, Pittsburgh, PA, 15275
- Monroeville, Pa – 3739 William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA, 15146
Liquidation sales have also begun at these stores.
The closures are part of plans for the company to close 150 of its lowest-performing locations, they say. They announced the closures of 62 stores in September, and even 56 more earlier this month, according to published reports.
The retailer continues to struggle reporting that sales continued to soften for much of 2022.