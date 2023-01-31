Bed Bath & Beyond just announced plans to close tons more stores across the country — and our area — as the company is gearing up to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The news was confirmed in a report filed with the SEC on Tuesday. A total of 87 of the company’s properties will be shuttered, multiple outlets (including the USAToday report).

The news comes one day after the retailer announced it would close all of its Harmon Brand stores. Click here to see a complete list of those stores.

In the meantime, as for the filing on Tuesday (January 31) the company announced it would be closing the following stores:

Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Six New Jersey Stores

The six Bed Bath and Beyond stores in New Jersey that will be closing are:

Bridgewater, NJ - 155 Promenade Boulevard, Bridgewater, NJ, 08807

Mays Landing, NJ – 190 Hamilton Commons, Mays Landing, NJ, 08330

Mount Laurel, NJ – 8 Centerton Road, Mt. Laurel, NJ, 0854

Kinnelon, NJ – 1160 Route 23 North, Kinnelon, NJ, 07405

Matawan, NJ – 1121 Highway 34, Suite A, Matawan, NJ 07747

Flemington, NJ – 276 Route 202/31, Flemington, NJ 0822-1759

The dates for those closings were not immediately clear, but shoppers are reporting that liquidation sales have begun at these retailers. We heard that signs went up at the Mount Laurel store on Monday (January 30) indicating that liquidation sales were starting.

Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Three More Pennsylvania Stores

The three Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Pennsylvania that will be closing are:

North Wales, Pa – 1261 Knapp Road, North Wales, PA, 19454

Pittsburgh, Pa – 160 Quinn Drive, Pittsburgh, PA, 15275

Monroeville, Pa – 3739 William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA, 15146

Liquidation sales have also begun at these stores.

The closures are part of plans for the company to close 150 of its lowest-performing locations, they say. They announced the closures of 62 stores in September, and even 56 more earlier this month, according to published reports.

The retailer continues to struggle reporting that sales continued to soften for much of 2022.