AAA Says Your Christmas Tree Could Become a Dangerous Projectile

On top of the pile of misfortune that 2020 has handed us over the past 11 months, now we have to worry about our Christmas trees becoming projectile capable of inflicting a serious amount of injury and damage. Some automotive experts are saying that these symbols of holiday merriment can become deadly missiles in an instant unless you follow some very simple rules.

The AAA was the first group to step forward and warn motorists that they were seeing a rise in accidents involving Christmas trees. According to the official AAA page, the data shows that improperly secured items (like Christmas trees) caused more than "200,000 crashes during a four-year period, resulting in approximately 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths."

With more Shreveport residents than ever opting for a real tree in order to enhance the holiday experience, and tree farms reporting record sales - it's a safe bet we will see some tannenbaum related fender-benders in the near future. To make sure you aren't trying to salvage your holiday pride during rush hour on I20, the AAA suggests these steps: