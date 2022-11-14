The Ben Franklin Bridge Closed For Traffic Into New Jersey
The eastbound side of the Ben Franklin Bridge is closed, as of 2:30 pm on Monday (November 14), following a serious accident. That means motorists crossing from Philadelphia, PA into New Jersey will need to find an alternate route.
Officials are working to clean up an earlier crash, including a debris spill. The accident happened late Monday morning on the Pennsylvania side of the bridge, 94.5 PST’s traffic team reports.
Overhead television chopper footage from 6 ABC shows that a tractor-trailer tipped over, and it wasn’t immediately clear how long the cleanup would take to complete.
Unfortunately, as a result, it may be out there for a while during the Monday afternoon commute.
Of course, the suggested alternate route is the Walt Whitman Bridge, but delays were reported on that, as a result of the accident.
This is a developing story. We’ll have more details soon.