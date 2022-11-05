Aaron Carter Has Died at the Age of 34, Reports Say

Childhood star and singer, Aaron Carter, has reportedly died. He was just 34 years old. The news was first reported by TMZ on Saturday afternoon. But the news has since been confirmed by other sources including the Hollywood Reporter and People Magazine.

How Did Aaron Carter Die?

Sources say that he was found inside a bathtub around 11 am this morning. There was no initial evidence of any foul play, TMZ says. A large police presence has been seen outside his California home this afternoon.

Carter shot to fame in the mid to late 1990s with hit songs including "Aaron's Party." His brother Nick is a member of the boy band, The Backstreet Boys.

In recent years, Aaron struggled with addiction issues. He spoke about them openly on social media and on several TV appearances.

Carter is survived by his son, Carter.

