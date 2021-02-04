Lamar Odom Set to Fight Aaron Carter in Atlantic City This June

Lamar Odom has agreed to fight Aaron Carter. I don't think anyone saw this coming. When it was announced that Odom would be taking part in a celebrity boxing match, the last person anyone expected his matchup to be would be the former child star. However, the match is set and training is already underway for the celebrity boxing match on June 12. Odom, 44, will take on Carter, 33, in Atlantic City The fight will take place at the Showboat Casino and will be a 3-round exhibition.

Obviously age is a big factor, however, the two differ dramatically in height as well, with Odom being 6’10” and Carter being 6’1”. But what they do have in common is both Odom and Carter have had their battles with addiction. Carter, a musician, sought treatment in 2017 while Odom nearly died from an overdose, suffering from strokes and heart attacks. It was unclear if the NBA star would ever fully recover.

Fortunately, he did and returned to the court with the BIG3 league in 2019. Now, he has turned to boxing. It is reported by TMZ that both men have been hitting the gym and do not plan to take the fight lightly. The two are serious!

Carter also told TMZ that he “grew up fighting in the streets” and is ready to take on the boxing match despite his lack of height and size. Even Damon Feldman, who has been behind some of the celebrity boxing events, thinks that this fight has potential to be one of the best ones we have seen so far.

"It's gonna be a war, man. It's gonna be a knockout, no doubt," he says.