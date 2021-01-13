Lamar Odom Set for Celebrity Boxing Match in Atlantic City

Lamar Odom is returning to sports, but not the sport you may think. The 2 time NBA champion has just signed a deal with Celebrity Boxing. It has been confirmed that the 41 year old will step into the ring on June 12 at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

As of right now Odom doesn't have an opponent. Setting him up with another celebrity is the current goal right now. According to TMZ, the creator of celebrity boxing, Damon Feldman, is working on getting someone who is a household name. Perhaps maybe Logan or Jake Paul? Heck, I'll even settle for someone like Scott Disick. That would be a fight worth paying for considering Odom is Khloe Kardashian's ex, and Disick is Kourtney's ex. It'll be the fight of the Kardashian curse!

Preparing for this match will be a good distraction for Odom. Over the past few months he has been in through a very public breakup with his ex fiance Sabrina Parr. The other week she accused him of taking his social media accounts hostage and changing all the passwords. Super messy!

According to TMZ, Aaron Carter is also slated to be fighting soon. His celebrity boxing match is set to happen in either April or May in Los Angeles.