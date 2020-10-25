Adele made her grand return to the spotlight last night on SNL, where she wowed fans with her vocals during a surprise musical sketch, broke character with a fit of laughter during another, and even addressed her recent physical transformation.

The "Rolling in the Deep" hit-maker hosted Saturday Night Live on October 25. There were countless buzz-worthy moments during her gig on the iconic sketch comedy show, but the standout viral moment happened when Adele broke character.

Adele took part in the "Tourism Board of Africa" sketch alongside SNL cast members Kate McKinnon and Heidi Gardner. The women portrayed divorcées sharing their innuendo-laden reasons why people should visit the country. But it was the mention of "tribesmen" and "lush, dangling foliage" that sent the singer over the edge: she couldn't hold back her laughter and bent over to chuckle.

Although most people enjoyed seeing Adele break character, some fans were not pleased with the questionable concept behind the skit itself.

"A skit about white women going to Africa for sex tourism with Adele breaking character constantly because she can’t control her laughter. Really?" one fan tweeted.

During her opening monologue, Adele also addressed her weight loss. “I know I look really, really different since you last saw me, but, actually, because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me, and this is the half I chose," she joked.

Although Adele was not scheduled as a performer, she did sing during "The Bachelor" skit. She performed excerpts from her hits "Rolling in the Deep," "Hello," "Someone Like You" and "When We Were Young."

See viewer reactions, below.