‘AGT: Extreme’ Contestant Jonathan Goodwin ‘Paralyzed From the Waist Down’ Following On-Set Injury

America's Got Talent: Extreme contestant Jonathan Goodwin was injured during a stunt gone wrong on the set of the hit competition show that has left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Following the accident, which took place in October 2021, the retired stuntman updated fans via Instagram. In a recent Instagram Story, he confirmed he has a T11 spinal cord injury. Goodwin added that he is "paralyzed from the waist down."

“It’s likely a permanent sitch,” he continued. “If any of you want to race though, I’m pretty sure I can beat you… #BringIt.”

In an Instagram post, he shared that he was just able to reunite with his dog a few weeks ago — a six-month reunion in the making.

"A lot has changed in the last 6 months, but love is a constant and I’m very very loved," he added. "Looking forward to my next chapters and being a roll model."

On Monday (May 2), Goodwin’s fiancée, Amanda Abbington, spoke about the injuries that Goodwin sustained from the stunt while speaking on the Out to Lunch With Jay Rayner podcast.

“He fell 30 feet and lost a kidney, broke both shoulder blades, shattered both legs,” Abbington revealed. “Third-degree burns, broke his spine and severed his spinal cord and nearly died. And then on the operating table, he nearly died again.”

“He’s paralyzed now, he’s in a wheelchair," she continued. "Unless there’s a kind of stem cell surgery or that thing that Elon Musk is designing with the little chip, he’ll be like that forever.”

Goodwin was injured during a rehearsal ahead of the show's live broadcast.

He was crushed between two cars that erupted into flames and then fell more than 30 feet to the ground and landed on his head. He was supposed to escape from a straightjacket while he was dangling between the two cars. The series briefly halted production after the accident.