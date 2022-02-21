‘AGT’ Star Nightbirde Dead at 31 Following Cancer Diagnosis

Nightbirde, who captured the nation's attention after auditioning for America's Got Talent in 2021, passed away Saturday (Feb. 21) following a cancer diagnosis. She was 31.

On Monday (Feb. 21), TMZ broke the news that the singer/songwriter, whose real name is Jane Marczewski, had passed away. People also reported on the star's death.

Hailing from Zanesville, Ohio, Nightbirde tried out for AGT and captivated the judges with her original song "It's OK," which she sang with the utmost authenticity.

"You can't wait until life isn't hard anymore before you decide to be happy," she told Simon Cowell following her performance. Cowell responded by awarding Nightbirde with a Golden Buzzer, which sent her through to the live shows.

Revisit her magnetic audition below:

Unfortunately, the singer was forced to withdraw from the show after learning that her health had taken a downward turn.

Nightbirde's final upload on Instagram was published in January. The post, a sunny selfie, was accompanied by a message that displayed the star's unbridled positive energy that persisted no matter what she faced.

"Honestly, things have been pretty brutal. But this is a photo of myself from last week where I felt pretty, and alive, and awake, and human, and real. I needed that. We’re all a little lost and it’s alright," she wrote.

People reached out to a representative for AGT, who did not reply for a request to comment. However, several celebrities associated with the reality show took to social media to mourn Nightbirde's passing.

Heidi Klum shared a photo of the singer with angel wings on her Instagram story. "We love you," she wrote. "Rest in peace."

Terry Crews, the show's host, shared a message on Instagram, too.

"We are saddened to learn about [Nightbirde's] Passing," Crews wrote alongside a photo from her audition. "Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family & Friends in such of This difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde."

Although Cowell and fellow judges Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara have yet to comment as of publishing, Crews included hashtags of all of their names alongside his tribute. Read his full message below:

We at PopCrush send our thoughts to Nightbirde's loved ones.