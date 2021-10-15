‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Contestant Falls 70 Feet After Being Crushed By Two Cars

A contestant on America's Got Talent: Extreme was hospitalized after a death-defying stunt went terribly wrong.

On Friday (Oct. 15), TMZ reported that daredevil Jonathan Goodwin was competing on the new AGT spinoff when he was seriously injured to the point that people on the set thought that he died.

Sources on the set told the outlet that Goodwin was completing a stunt where he was supposed to free himself from a straitjacket while being suspended 70 feet in the air. He was hanging by his feet on a wire and wasn't able to complete the stunt before tragedy struck. Two cars were swinging back and forth next to him in the air and he wasn't able to escape in time.

He was crushed by the cars, which made them explode into a fireball. Goodwin fell 70 feet and apparently landed on his head. Reports suggest that he was unresponsive and airlifted to a local trauma hospital where he underwent surgery. His condition is currently unknown.

AGT fans may recognize him from his run on the flagship show back in 2020 where he advanced to the semifinals. He also appeared on Britan's Got Talent on Season 13 in 2019.

The new spinoff is hosted by Terry Crews with judges Nikki Bella, Travis Pastrana along with judge/producer, Simon Cowell. The series began filming earlier this month with contestants competing for a $500,000 prize. According to a press release, it “will showcase the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude.”

Watch a previous Jonathan Goodwin stunt, below.