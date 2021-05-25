Akon’s Car Stolen While He Was Pumping Gas Into It

Akon has been a victim of car theft in Atlanta.

According to a police report obtained by XXL on Tuesday (May 25), the Senegalese-American singer, born Aliaune Thiam, informed the Atlanta Police Department just before midnight on Monday (May 24) that his White Range Rover SUV was stolen from a QuikTrip gas station located at 761 Sidney Marcus Blvd. Akon told authorities that he left his car running as he pumped gas on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The rapper noticed the SUV pulling off as he was putting gas into the vehicle. When the unidentified driver who stole the SUV left the gas station, Akon's ride was followed by a black BMW. The "Locked Up" artist's iPhone and other belongings were in the SUV when it was taken.

The police report notes that after the surveillance camera footage was reviewed, Akon pulled up to the pump at 11:37 p.m. and the suspect pulled up to the pump beside the Konvict Muzik founder two minutes later. The suspect exited the BMW sedan from the passenger seat and hopped into Akon's vehicle.

Akon told authorities that his car was being tracked via the "Find My iPhone" app due to his phone being left in the car. The SUV was located at one address and another shortly after. The final address was in Forest Park, Ga. and according to the APD's news bulletin, the City of Forest Park Police Department recovered the vehicle.

The report also lists that additional items were stolen include Akon's Louis Vuitton luggage valued at $6,500, miscellaneous luggage worth $250, a $25,000 diamond chain and the rapper's passport. It's unclear if these personal belongings were returned to Akon.