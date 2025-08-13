The very popular Atlantic City International Airport has been home to several air carriers over the years, but many have come and gone. For the most part, they've only been able to offer service for one major airline. That's all about to change, according to a new announcement made just moments ago by airport officials in South Jersey.

Of courses all of this is pretty much in flux, so let's take a look.

Allegiant Air To Begin Service Out of Atlantic City Airport

Allegiant Air will begin offering service to and from Atlantic City International Airport. The news was first shared by airport officials during a press conference held Wednesday morning.

They say that Allegiant will begin offering nonstop service to four Florida airports. They say they'll begin offering flights to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando/Sanford in December. Flights to and from both Tampa and Fort Meyers will be added next spring, officials said. The exact frequency of those flights was not immediately clear.

They will, however, be offering fliers discounted flights as they launch in Atlantic City:

As it currently stands, Spirit Airlines is the only major carrier offering daily flights to and from the airport, which is located in Egg Harbor Township. Though, there have been questions raised on if Spirit Airlines could be forced to exit Atlantic City Airport.

Spirit Airlines Issues Dire Warning About Service

Meanwhile, Spirit Airlines says that have "substantial doubt" about their ability to continue over the next year. They say that "adverse market conditions" have led to uncertainties that their business will sustain itself.

The news isn't really a surprise as it comes just five months after the company emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The budget airline has suggested that it could do everything from selling rights to gates at airports to laying off staff and selling engines. Of course, all of this is an effort to stay operational.

In recent years JetBlue and Frontier had both considered acquiring the airline.

So this, of course, means that Spirit Airlines' future of offering flights in and out of Atlantic City International Airport remains in flux. So today's news marks a good opportunity for fliers.

American Airlines (Sort of) Offers Service from Atlantic City Airport

Meanwhile, American Airlines has started to sort of offer service from Atlantic City Airport. They now allow passengers to clear security at Atlantic City Airport before being bused to Philadelphia International Airport for daily flights to their destinations across the globe.