Like you needed another reason to go to Peddler's Village. For the 5th year, giant sand sculptures will be taking over the Village all summer long. You're sure to be impressed.

Sand sculpture display at Peddler's Village has American road trip theme

This year's theme is really cool. It goes along with what the entire country will be doing this summer...celebrating America's 250th. The sand sculptures will take you on an American road trip of iconic landmarks and historical spots. I can't wait to see them. Make sure your phone is charged. You'll want to take pictures of all of them.

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Giant sand sculptures at Peddler's Village starts June 1

Sights in the Sand: An American Road Trip will take you across the country. The sculptures are created by two world-renowned master sand-sculpting teams. You're welcome to visit Peddler's Village before the display officially opens on June 1 to watch the teams hard at work creating the sculptures. You'll be mesmerized.

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Each sculpture will represent a region of the United States...Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, and West. There will be collages on each one with sights from that area like the Statue of Liberty, Kennedy Space Center, Mount Rushmore, Route 66, the Golden Gate Bridge, and many more.

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Pick up a Road Trip Map at the Visitor and Event Center in Peddler's Village

Before checking out the sculptures, make sure to head to the Visitor and Event Center to pick up a "Road Trip Map" that will take you on a self-guided, educational scavenger hunt. Kids who complete the hunt will win a prize. There will also be sandboxes throughout the Village for children to play in.

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Sights in Sand: An American Road Trip kicks off June 1. You have all summer to get to Peddler's Village and check it out. You'll love it.