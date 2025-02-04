America’s Unhealthiest Fast Food Chain has 271 PA Locations

Eating healthy is something we know we all should do, but let’s be real, it’s not always easy.

With busy schedules, long work days, and a never-ending to-do list, sometimes cooking a bounced meal just isn’t in the cards. T

hat’s when fast food becomes a go-to option. It’s quick, it’s cheap and let’s be honest, it’s so good. The problem is most fast food isn’t exactly the best for you.

Sure there are some healthier options here and there, but let’s not get ourselves. Most people aren’t pulling up to the drive-through for a salad at McDonald’s.

The greasy burgers, the crispy french fries, and the amazing sodas are what make pulling up to the drive-through worth it.

Personally, I get cravings for fast food all the time and have to stop myself from getting it constantly. Now there’s nothing wrong with getting it here and there because everyone always deserves a treat now and then.

If you’re getting fast food often, there’s a way to make it somewhat healthy for yourself.

Some fast-food restaurants are worse than others, and if you’re trying to make somewhat better choices at least, it’s good to know which spot should be an occasional splurge rather than your go-to dinner on a Wednesday night.

What Is The Unhealthiest Fast Food Chain in America?

As E Coli Cases Rise, Burger King Pulls Onions From Select Restaurants

If there’s one fast food chain to be extra careful with it’s this one. Cozymeal has named Burger King as the most unhealthy fast food restaurant in America.

The burgers each contain an average of around 700 calories although some are much higher. For example, the Triple Whopper with bacon and cheese clocks in at 1349 calories plus 94g of fat, of which 33g is saturated fat, and 1990 mg of sodium. Watch out for the sides and desserts too — the chocolate Oreo shake contains 670 calories and a whopping 91g of sugar. - Cozymeal

With 271 locations in Pennsylvania alone I’m sure you can find one on every corner in the state but that doesn’t mean you should visit them too often.

We all love a whopper and some chicken fries here and there, but after finding this out, I’m limiting myself. this is my new once-in-a-while treat.

