Burger King Unveils Pink ‘Barbie’ Burger

There are definitely naturally occurring pink foods. It’s a thing. Unfortunately, whatever’s on Burger King's new Barbie burger is not among them.

If you're the type of person who was all over the Grimace Shake at McDonald’s, I have bad news for you. Even though it seems like each fast food chain is trying to get a leg up on the others by putting out a new absurd meal every month, this one from Burger King in honor of the new Barbie movie, is only available in Brazil. You can’t grab this burger in the US... at least not yet.

Some people find the extremely artificial-looking pink appealing. Other people think that it looks like it was made in a lab, and that eating it will likely take at least a decade off of your life. The first picture of the burger was posted by Burger King Brazil’s Twitter page on July 12, but it's kind of just now getting some buzz outside of the country. Hopefully, you don’t have to plan a Brazil vacation to get the burger... Maybe if enough people talk about it, it’ll become a franchise-wide thing. For better or for worse.

Here is how the burger itself is described...

The Pink Burger, from the BK Barbie Combo, comes in a fluffy brioche bun, high and juicy meat, slice of melted cheddar cheese, the amazing smoked pink sauce and crispy diced bacon.

Smoked... pink ... sauce.

READ MORE: We Tried Burger King’s Red Spider-Verse Whopper

The meal comes with the star of the show, the Pink Burger. Aside from that, you also get “Ken's Potatoes,” which are just normal Burger King fries in a pretty Barbie container. There’s also the creatively-named Barbie Donut Shake, which is a pink milkshake, topped with a pink frosted donut.

Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, and many others, is coming to theaters on July 21 of 2023.