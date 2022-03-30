Comedian Amy Schumer Says She’s ‘Triggered and Traumatized’ by Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer is appalled by what she witnessed at the 2022 Oscars when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the live ceremony.

On Wednesday (March 30), Schumer, who presented an award at the Oscars along with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, commented on the smack seen around the world, on Instagram.

"I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series @lifeandbethhulu and see me on tour this fall," she initially joked. "But for real. Still triggered and traumatized. I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing. So much pain in @willsmith anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed."

Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at the 94th annual Oscar Awards for making an insensitive joke about Will's wife Jada Pinkett-Smith on March 27 has had the internet going nuts. Everyone from Stephen A. Smith to Dame Dash has weighed in on the wild incident, which soiled Questlove's Best Documentary win.

Will has since apologized for his actions. "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," Smith began in his statement released on via his social media. "My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

He continued: "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us."

"I am a work in progress," the actor concluded.

Due to conflicting reports, it is unclear whether Will and Chris have made amends.