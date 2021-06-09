Apple TV+ Unveils New Teaser For Sci-Fi Series ‘Invasion’

Apple TV+ has shared a new teaser for the highly anticipated sci-fi series Invasion, which premieres on the platform later this fall. The show, which stars Sam Neill (Jurassic World: Dominion, Peaky Blinders), takes place over multiple continents as people from several different walks of life respond to an alien invasion.

The series’ ensemble cast also includes Shamier Anderson (Bruised, Awake), Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction, Paterson), Firas Nassar (Fauda) and Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2, The Outsider). Produced by Boat Rocker Studios, the show is helmed by Simon Kinberg (The Martian) and David Weil (Hunters) and directed by The Alienist director Jakob Verbruggen.

Watch the teaser here:

While the preview clip doesn’t give much away, we are presented with the basic premise — a mysterious new species arrives to Earth, destined to alter the course of humanity as we know it. Unlike the ultimately benevolent aliens in Denis Villeneuve’s 2016 film Arrival, these aliens appear to be the kind that doesn’t back down from a fight.

Executive producer Kinberg has recently worked on a series of high-profile TV shows, including Paramount+’t The Twilight Zone and FX’s Legion. His experience in this type of cinematic television is reflected in the grandiose feel of the trailer. The overall tone of Invasion is that of a blockbuster movie that will be broken up over several weeks.

Invasion debuts on Apple TV+ on October 22. The first three episodes will be released at once, and then a new episode will arrive every Friday.

