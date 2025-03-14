I love seeing local spots on TV. It's so cool to be able to say, I know where that is.

New Apple TV Series shot scenes in Bucks County

You may indeed recognize some of the scenery from the Upper Bucks County area in a new Apple TV series, which debuts tonight (Friday, March 14), according to the Patch.

The series is called Dope Thief. It's set in Philadelphia.

The series is based on a book

It's a crime drama series, based on a book by Dennis Tafoya.

It tells the story of the character, Ray (an ex-con), who's trying to make his life better, but gets involved in the Philadelphia drug wars.

Here's a sneak peek:

Dope Thief stars Brian Tyree Henry (Ray) and Wagner Moura (Ray's best friend, Manny). Henry also served as Executive Producer. It was directed by Peter Craig and produced by Ridley Scott.

The duo impersonates DEA agents to steal from drug dealers, the article says. Then, they hit a big jackpot and their targets want their money back.

Scenes were filmed in Ottsville

If you're wondering where specifically in Bucks County some of the scenes were filmed, it was in Upper Bucks County.

Camera crews were spotted filming at Brig O'Doon Coffeehouse on Durham Road in Ottsville (near Ottsville Inn) and a nearby farmhouse as well.

The first two episodes of the series will be shown tonight (Friday, March 14), and then a new episode will debut every Friday night after tonight until April 25.

Dope Thief is on Apple TV starting Friday, March 14.

