You can’t always get what you want. It seems like Ted Lasso is about to learn that.

The new trailer for Season 3 of the hit Apple TV+ streaming service contains almost no dialogue at all — and instead features scenes set to the Rolling Stones classic “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.” It’s been a little while since we’ve seen Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and the crew from AFC Richmond, so it might be a bit jarring to watch the trailer and see, for example, that Ted’s old pal Nate (Nick Mohammed) has fully gone to the Dark Side (he’s even dressing all in black) and is coaching Richmond’s big rivals West Ham United. Can Ted rally his team once again?

I mean, probably. It’s Ted Lasso, things tend to work out okay; that’s part of the show’s appeal. Check out the trailer below:

Here is the plot synopsis for Ted Lasso Season 3:

In the third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them to finish last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.

Ted Lasso premieres on Apple TV+ on March 15.

