Ariana Grande FaceTimes With Estranged Father on Christmas

Ariana Grande posted on her Instagram Story a photo of herself having a FaceTime conversation with her estranged father, Edward Butera.

Grande uploaded the black and white photo on Christmas Day. The photo features Butera smiling from Grande's phone as she sits in front of a Christmas tree.

Grande last mentioned her father in her hit song, "Thank U, Next." "One day I'll walk down the aisle/ holding hands with my mama / I'll be thanking my dad / 'cause she grew from the drama," Grande sings on the track.

Butera and Grande's mother, Joan, split when the singer was 8 years old, Us Weekly reported.

Grande confirmed in July 2014 during an interview with Seventeen that she had a falling out with Butera.

"It took me so long to be okay with it. The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that that I am made up of half my dad, and a lot of my traits come from him. So much of me comes from my father, and for so long, I didn't like that about myself. I had to accept that it's okay not to get along with somebody and still love them," she said at the time.

Grande recently delivered the first television performance of her new single "Imagine" on The Tonight Show.

By Wade Sheridan, UPI.com

