Armie Hammer Reportedly Moved Out of His House in the Middle of the Night

On the heels of the recent abuse allegations against Armie Hammer, Page Six has reported that the actor moved out of his Los Angeles home "in the dead of the night."

The home, which he purchased with his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers, was finally purchased two months after its selling price was lowered by $800,000. Hammer apparently arranged for movers to come "under the cover of night" over this past weekend.

Per the publication, Hammer wasn't seen at the house as it was being cleared. "Trucks and a gaggle of movers descended on the property, working well after midnight and lit only by flashlights," a neighbor told Page Six.

"We like to keep drama to the minimum in the neighborhood," continued the source. "But it was already weird that the house sat on the market for months while other houses around here sold like hotcakes."

Chambers filed for divorce from Hammer back in July 2020, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The news of their separation came just months after the actor was accused of abuse and cannibal fantasies by several former partners, allegations which began to be made public in January 2020.

Hammer denied the claims but after the allegations broke, the actor stepped down from Shotgun Wedding, a romantic comedy he was set to film with Jennifer Lopez.

“I’m not responding to these bulls--t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me. I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” he said in a statement. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

Hammer was subsequently also dropped by his talent agency, WME. Additionally, he exited the upcoming Paramount+ series The Offer as well as Starz's Gaslit. His latest film, Crisis, was released through Quiver Distribution on Friday (Feb. 26).