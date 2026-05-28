June is Pride Month. To celebrate, there are several Pride events throughout the month happening in Mercer County, NJ. Save the dates and check out the details.

Trenton Pride 2026 is on May 30

Trenton is getting an early start on Pride Month. Trenton Pride 2026 is Saturday, May 30, at Mill Hill Park on East Front Street and South Broad Street. Festivities start at 11 AM with a Solidarity March. Meet at the State House Annex to march together to Mill Hill Park, where there will be live music, drag performances, unique vendors, artists, family activities, local businesses, community partners, and more. The party goes until 6 PM.

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Princeton Pride '26 is on June 13

Organized by the fabulous people at the Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice, Princeton Pride '26 is Saturday, June 13. All are invited to walk in the Powerful Parade. Lineup time is 9 AM at the Princeton Municipal Building, located at 400 Witherspoon Street. The parade will step off at 10 AM and end at the Princeton YMCA Green, located at 59 Paul Robeson Place.

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The free Awesome After Party is there from 11 AM - 2 PM with drag performances, family-friendly activities, food trucks, vendors, artists, community organizations, and local businesses.

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June 14 is the Lawrence PRIDEfest Party

Everyone is welcome to attend the Lawrence PRIDEfest Party at Lawrence High School (2525 Princeton Pike) on June 14. There's a Fun Run, Walk & Roll at 9 AM. Sign-in and stretching will start at 8:30 AM. The PRIDEfest Party is from 10 AM - 2 PM by the track and practice field, behind the school. There is free parking. Admission is also free. Join in to check out live music, play lawn games, have some food, visit vendors, and more.

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Robbinsville, East Windsor, West Windsor, & Hamilton Pride is June 14

Killarney's Publick House (1644 Whitehouse-Mercerville Road, Hamilton) is the place to be for this Pride Party on Sunday, June 14, from 2 PM - 4 PM. It's happening Rain or Shine, so come on out in your colorful best. There will be music and dancing, LGBTQIA+ speakers, a drag performance, light food & drinks. This is a free event sponsored by the Robbinsville, West Windsor, East Windsor, & Hamilton Democratic Clubs.

For other PRIDE events happening around the state, click here.