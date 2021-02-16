10 Celebrity Couple PDA Moments and Relationship Overshares That Were Way TMI

From boob grabs to blood vials, some celebrities just can't help themselves from showing their partner a little too much love in public.

Hollywood faves love to pack on public displays of affection, no matter how over-the-top or TMI they are—but when subjected against our will, we (mostly) wish we could un-see them.

Sharing videos of sloppy make out sessions and photos of their foot-loving romance is par the course for not-so-shy young lovebirds Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, much like Cardi B and Offset, who have no qualms about giving their fans a front-row view of their tongue wrestling matches. Others, such as Machine Gun Kelly and Angelina Jolie, just want to keep their lovers close... by wearing their biohazards.

If the stars aren’t sharing the intimate content themselves on social media, their wacky public make out seshs and fondles can always be snapped by the paparazzi and ordinary bystanders with iPhones.

Below, check out 10 of the most cringe-worthy celebrity PDA moments.