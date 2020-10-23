Army Vs Navy Football Game Will Not Happen At The Linc This Year

One of the biggest games played at the Lincoln Financial Field is the Army vs Navy football game. The Lincoln Financial Field has been the home for the Army vs Navy game for many years. According to NBC 10 Philadelphia, this is the first time in "nearly 80 years" that the Army vs Navy game is not played in the City of Brotherly Love.

It was mentioned on NBC 10 Philadelphia's website that the reason for the change is the pandemic. The state of Pennsylvania still holds many restrictions when it comes to large gatherings. Even though the state has made some changes and now allows fans into sporting events it still does not have a big capacity.

The Navy athletic director told Sports illustrated, "Every effort was made to create a safe and acceptable environment for the Brigade, the Corps and our public while meeting city and state requirements." Sports Illustrated also stated that the Brigade of Midshipmen and Corps of Cadets would not be able to attend the game if the Army vs Navy game was to be held at the Lincoln Financial Field.

NBC 10 Philadelphia recently reported that the Army vs Navy game will be held at West Point’s Michie Stadium in New York this year. It was also reported on Sports Illustrated that this is the first time since World War II that the Army vs Navy will be happening at West Point’s Michie Stadium. The big rivalry game between the two military academies will happen on December 12th.