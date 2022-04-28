Lil Uzi Vert Confronts ASAP Bari at Restaurant – Watch

Lil Uzi Vert and A$AP Bari were recently captured on camera during a heated exchange in a New York City restaurant.

On Wednesday (April 27), video surfaced of Lil Uzi Vert and the A$AP Mob cofounding member in Lucien restaurant in Manhattan, N.Y. The interaction between the two men was very tense. The clip begins after the action had already started. Uzi can be seen trying to edge closer to A$AP Bari as several people get in between them.

"What are we doing?" Bari yells. "You picking up steak knives?" he adds after apparently seeing Uzi brandishing an eating utensil.

"Shut up, bitch," Lil Uzi Vert fires back.

"You wild pussy," Bari yells before the video ends. "Eat my dick, nigga."

It is unclear what sparked issues between Lil Uzi Vert and the VLONE clothing brand cofounder.

This isn't the first time Uzi has caused a disruption at a restaurant. Last July, Uzi was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd at Dialog Cafe in West Hollywood, Calif., as she was having lunch with rapper Saint Jhn and film director Jeymes Samuel. Lil Uzi Vert's attack on Byrd reportedly left her hospitalized. In February, he pleaded no contest to one count each of felony assault with a firearm and a misdemeanor injury to a girlfriend. He was ordered to undergo one year of mental health and substance abuse treatment, and 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling.

A$AP Bari, who pleaded guilty to sexual assault and drug charges in 2019, has also made the headlines for being in a public kerfuffle. Back in 2016, A$AP Bari got into a fight with Iann Connor in Paris that was captured on camera.

See video of Lil Uzi Vert and A$AP Bari nearly coming to blows below.