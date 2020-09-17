Ashley Tisdale Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Christopher French

Ashley Tisdale is expecting her first child with her husband, Christopher French.

The former Disney Channel star made the big announcement on Thursday (September 17) via two photos of her cradling her growing baby bump alongside her husband.

"@CMFrench is the hottest baby daddy," she added in an Instagram Story.

"Just the freaking cutest," Vanessa Hudgens commented."So so happy for u [sic] guyssssss [sic]. Congratulations!"

Kaley Cuoco, Emma Roberts, Debby Ryan and other celebrity friends also sent their well wishes and congratulations to the happy couple.

See the heartwarming photos, below.

Tisdale and French began dating shortly after they met in 2014. French proposed to her on the top of the Empire State Building. They wed on September 8, 2014 in Santa Barbara, California. The couple recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

Last year, Tisdale opened up to People about finding the right time to become a mother.

"Whether you’re traveling or you have work or education or you’re married and not ready to have a kid yet, there are options out there," she told the outlet. "For me, it’s like, it’s okay to not want to start a family right away. People are always asking me about that, but it’s just not the right time."