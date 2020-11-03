If you weren’t already aware, today — Tuesday, November 3 — is the 2020 U.S. presidential election between current President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

As the polls opened this morning, celebrities posted last minute reminders urging their fans and social media followers to get out and make their voice heard.

Hollywood’s elite have been posting resources about how and where you can register to vote on the day of the election, as well as sharing links with information about candidates, and maps and phone numbers to locate local polling centers.

Cardi B woke up early to cast her vote at her local community center and revealed it was an “easy peasy" process. “The hardest part was getting out the f--king car,” the “Bodak Yellow” singer stated.

If you need anymore convincing, here are some celebrities who are using their platform to encourage followers to engage in their civic duty and cast a ballot for the presidential election today: