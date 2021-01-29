Ashley Tisdale Reflects on the Way the Media Treated Her After Her Nose Job

Ashley Tisdale recently spoke out about her experience undergoing plastic surgery and the judgment she dealt with from the media.

On Thursday (January 28), the actress shared a personal blog post on her website about her experience undergoing plastic surgery when she was younger. Tisdale explained that she decided to address her nose job after she was asked about it during a recent interview.

“It was a very traumatic experience for me and it makes me very emotional to this day,” Tisdale admitted. “As most of you might know, I had rhinoplasty 15 years ago. At the time, it didn’t feel like THAT big of a deal to me because the decision was based on serious health issues I was having."

The actress explained that the nose job was "not about changing my appearance,” but was to address a medical issue.

“After several doctor’s visits about my health issues, they also suggested shaving my ‘bump’ down,” she added. The High School Musical alum added that she has no judgement for those who have plastic surgery for appearance purposes and that plastic surgery wasn’t as culturally acceptable when she went under the knife as it is today.

“In the aftermath and the hardest part, was not the recovery but the media who constantly tried to paint a picture of me as someone who didn’t like their appearance,” she continued. “I loved myself, but I was just a very unaware person at that time.”

“I always wanted to be honest and open about why I did it because I had a young fanbase," she added. “Unfortunately, with the public scrutiny, I felt like that was taken away.” Tisdale said that she had work obligations just two weeks after the procedure.

At the end of the day, Tisdale wants her daughter, who she’s pregnant with, to not be met with the judgement or scrutiny that she once faced.