Attention NJ ice cream and beer lovers: this brew is for you

Whenever these two Monmouth County establishments announce a new collaboration, you know it’s going to be a good day.

More specifically, considering it’s a new beer flavor, it’s likely going to be a good night.

On Wednesday, Source Brewing Company of Colts Neck and Jersey Freeze of Freehold announced that they’ve once again teamed up to create a new beverage for New Jerseyans to enjoy.

New for this fall, Source Brewing is rolling out a Rocky Road ice cream-flavored Imperial Pastry Stout. You better sip carefully, because this beer has a 13% ABV.

Says Source:

“We brewed up this super thicc, milkshake-like, imperial, pastry stout in collaboration with our friends and local ice cream experts.”

The flavor sounds delicious, according to Source’s Instagram

“We get notes of Rocky Road ice cream, walnut fudge brownies, hot drinking chocolate with toasted marshmallows, and rich, chocolate cake with creamy vanilla soft serve drizzled in chocolate syrup.”

Sales of the Imperial Pastry Stout start Friday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. and can be picked up in Source Brewing Company’s taproom in Colts Neck, NJ.

Taproom hours are as follows:

Monday: 12-8 p.m.

Tuesday: CLOSED

Wednesday: 12-8 p.m.

Thursday: 12-9 p.m.

Friday: 12-10 p.m.

Saturday: 12-10 p.m.

Sunday: 12-8 p.m.

You can place your online order here.

Please note: they ask that you only place an online order if you are able to pick it up within one week of purchase.

This isn’t the first collaboration between Jersey Freeze and Source Brewing, over the summer they debuted a Vanilla Ice Cream Milkshake IPA and a Creamsicle Ice Cream Milkshake IPA.

I’m very much looking forward to what they create next!

