Another local woman is heading to Hollywood in hopes of being the next American Idol.

Freehold, NJ woman made it to Hollywood round of American Idol

Monmouth County, New Jersey, will be represented in the singing reality competition show, which is in the preliminary audition stage now on TV. Season 24 kicked off recently, and last night's episode (Monday, February 16) featured a young woman from Freehold Township.

READ MORE: Bruce Springsteen spotted having lunch at Freehold restaurant

Freehold Township via Facebook Freehold Township via Facebook loading...

Santiago is a Howell High School graduate and special officer with Sea Girt Police

The Facebook post read, "Freehold Township showing BIG pride. Congratulations to Julia Sienna Santiago - Freehold Township resident, Howell High School FPAC graduate, Sea Girt Police Special Officer, and now an American Idol Gold Ticket Winner. From singing our National Anthem at Freehold Township Day to the Idol stage - we can't wait to see what's next!"

Get our free mobile app

Commenters on the post gushed about what an incredible voice Julia has and promised to vote for her throughout the season. Some remembered back when she played Ursula in a school production of The Little Mermaid when she was in the fifth grade. Other urged her to make Jersey proud. She already has.

Another Jersey Girl will be in Hollywood competing alongside her. Jacquie Lee from nearby Colts Neck also grabbed herself a Golden Ticket to Hollywood on the first episode of the this season back on January 26.

READ MORE: Freehold restaurant makes Yelp's Best in U.S. list

Jacquie Lee from NJ was runner on The Voice

Lee is no stranger to singing reality competition shows. She was the runner up on The Voice when she was only 16-years-old (13 years ago).

The American Idol judges this season are country star, Luke Combs, Lionel Ritchie, former American Idol Carrie Underwood, who replaced Katy Perry.

Be watching (and rooting) for these two Jersey Girls this season. Good luck.

13 'American Idol' Stars Who've Died You'll find eight Top 12 finalists on this list of American Idol stars who've died. That includes a runner-up, a third place finisher and several more artists fans loved rooting for. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes