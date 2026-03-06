This is exciting news. The first U.S. store of a major fashion brand is coming soon to Freehold, according to Jersey Shore Online.

Jack & Jones opening March 14 in Freehold Raceway Mall

Jack & Jones, and its line for women, JJXX, will be opening in Freehold Raceway Mall next weekend. The grand opening celebration will be on both Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15. There will be giveaways, special in-store promotions, games, refreshments and more. You could win free stuff by spinning the wheel in a Wheel of Fortune-type game.

Don't miss out on a great deal Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Between 4 PM and 5 PM both days, you can buy select hoodies for only $5 while supplies last.

Jack & Jones is a Danish retailer that specializes in denim

Jack & Jones is a Danish store with over 4,000 stores around the world, known for its quality and style. It started as a small denim company back in 1990 but has expanded to a full men's line including affordable, trendy, modern urban sportswear, shoes, and accessories.

Jack & Jules' women's line is called JJXX

Jack & Jules' women's line, JJXX, is described as, "the groundbreaking fashion brand you were looking for, delivering bold, high-quality denim and modern women’s clothing for confident women."

JJXX has been around since 2020 and specializes in comfortable yet stylish casualwear to fit your lifestyle.

The store also offers tailoring.

Jack & Jones will be on the lower level of Freehold Raceway Mall

You can find Jack & Jones on the lower level of Freehold Raceway Mall, near Dick's House of Sport and JCPenney. Freehold Raceway Mall is located at 3710 Route 9 in Freehold, NJ.