How cool is this, if you are looking for a great "gig" job then you definitely wanna look into the upcoming "zombie" job fair with our friends at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township.

Get paid to be a zombie! that's something you don't hear every day. Sounds like a fun "gig" job for the upcoming Halloween season. This month our friends at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township will host the "zombie" job fair.

Six Flags’ iconic Fright Fest returns in 2021, and the Entertainment Team is searching for individuals with a love for Halloween. In-person scare actor/zombie auditions will take place July 23 at 6 pm in Six Flags Great Adventure’s Employment Center. Applicants will enter through the employee entrance at 609 Monmouth Road, Jackson, NJ. Candidates should apply online before attending an audition at www.sixflagsjobs.com. In addition, keep in mind you must be 16 years of age or older to apply.

Fright Fest is always a fantastic time at Six Flags Great Adventure, why not be part of the scary fun and get paid! I think Sue and I should be "guest zombies" and go out one night a have some Halloween fun with listeners.....gonna look into that lol. Mark your calendars for Friday, July 23rd at 6 pm in Jackson.

By the way, mark your calendars, Fright Fest runs September 10 through October 31 on weekends and select days. Always a great time to celebrate Halloween at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson.

