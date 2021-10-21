Don’t Be This Character For Halloween in Philly, Here’s Why

Halloween is next week and if you haven't solidified your costume by now, you better hurry up. This is the first time that parents actually feel comfortable sending their kids out trick or treating in two years. This is also the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that young adults can dress up in their sexy cop and promiscuous angel outfits and go out on Halloween bar crawls and house parties.

My biggest fear every year is being basic. I never want to be dressed in the same costume as someone else. So just a heads up. If you live in Philly and your kid wants to dress up as a fairy, be prepared to be one of a million fairies in the City of Brotherly Love. According to Frightgeist, a fairy is the most-searched-for Halloween costume of 2021 in Philadelphia. A fairy is also the 6th most searched-for Halloween costume in the whole country.

What I like about this website is that it also shows you the least searched-for Halloween costume. So if you are at your last end and still need a costume idea, you can use Frightgeist to help you find something that isn't on many other people's radar. According to Frightgeist, an old lady character is the least popular costume in Philadelphia.

Considering the fact that walking around as an old lady isn't cute or sexy if you want to be original, being an old lady is your best bet.