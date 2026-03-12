If you're a fan of Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey, listen up. There's big news about the theme park.

New "record-breaking" rollercoaster is coming to Six Flags Great Adventure

A "major transformation" is happening at the Jersey Shore-themed boardwalk area of the park, according to a new press release. Over the next two years, you'll see new rides and a "record-breaking rollercoaster," according to Six Flags officials. There will also be new dining options and retail shops. No price tag for the project has been revealed.

The boardwalk area of the park is being reimagined

The Boardwalk area of the park has been the same since it was built back in 1995, paying tribute to the Jersey Shore, where so many locals have vacationed their whole lives. The area will still have a Jersey Shore vibe, but Ryan Eldredge, the Six Flags Public Relations manager for Great Adventure, says, "We want to capture that better. The Boardwalk has been there for a while, but we feel like the dream was never fully realized."

The new rollercoaster won't open until the 2027 season

Construction is underway with some of the new rides, restaurants, and shops expected to open in late spring. The new rollercoaster, however, won't be opening just yet. Crews hope to have the track built by the end of the 2026 season and debut the coaster at the beginning of next season. No more details are available yet. There hasn't been a new rollercoaster at Six Flags Great Adventure since 2021, when the Jersey Devil coaster opened.

Two restaurants in the park are being transformed

Main Street Pub has been taken down. An updated version will be built. The Best of the West restaurant will turn into Best of the West Smokehouse, with a new BBQ-themed menu.

This new project will bring more action to the western side of the park. Other changes include a major upgrade to the park's Wi-Fi and new tracks for El Toro.

Six Flags Great Adventure will open for the 2026 season on March 28. There's a new Safari Spring Break Celebration from March 28 - April 12.

