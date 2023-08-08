“No Kids Allowed!” This Atlantic City Hotel Pool Just Banned Guests Under 21

Another entertainment spot at the Jersey Shore is putting their foot down when it comes to unruly kids and teenagers.

Bally's Hotel & Casino Atlantic City just announced a new rule on Friday, that they have restricted access to the pool and fitness area, only allowing guests 21 and older to access the pool.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

This comes after multiple complaints about unruly kids and teenagers disrupting the pool for other guests, according to NJ.com. Sounds familiar, right?

Here's the announcement they made on their Instagram page:

The pool, fitness center also has an outdoor bar and patio with lounge seating (seasonal only).

Got kids who want to cool off? You'll have to take them to another public pool or a nearby waterpark. It's Adult Swim only!

492055435 Getty Images loading...

This announcement comes as positive news to most people who responded to the post:

"Great idea…. we as adults are spending the money we need a place to relax and cool off."

"Thank god it’s back!"

"That’s a great idea!"

This is not unlike the several new curfews put into effect at other Jersey Shore locations. Over Memorial Day weekend, Ocean City officials received approximately 1,000 police reports of wild teenagers fighting, vandalizing, and wreaking havoc. In response, new laws were put into place to tighten the teen curfew and ban backpacks on the boardwalk and beach.

Do you think this is a fair call by Bally's or are you totally against it?

Complete Guide to Everyone Playing at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion for the Rest of 2023 Concert season is winding down! Get your tickets to these shows in Camden before it's over!