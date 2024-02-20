If you like to do a little (or a lot) of gambling, New Jersey is certainly the place to be,

The Garden State is chock full of casinos along the Jersey Shore in the town of Atlantic City.

Have you been there? Millions of people have.

If you're driving on the Garden State Parkway or the Atlantic City Expressway you'll certainly notice the traffic headed towards the shore town with carloads wanting to try their luck.

Speaking of luck, you certainly hope luck is on your side when you hit the casinos. You want to hear the bells of the slot machine ringing or a dealer telling you you've won.

Have you ever wondered if any of the casinos are luckier than the others?

Popular gaming website, Casinos.com, analyzed Trip Adviser reviews and searched for the word "luck" and similar terms like lucky, winning, big win, winner, bonus, profit, success, jackpot, and Hand Pay, and came up with a list of the luckiest and unluckiest casinos of the ten most popular casinos in New Jersey.

So, before heading on your next trip to AC, check this list.

Who knows, it could pay off...big time.

What is the luckiest casino in NJ?

According to the data calculated by Casinos.com, the luckiest casino in New Jersey is the Hard Rock Casino with a 12.1% luck rate.

56 out of 463 Trip Adviser reviews mentioned in some way having luck at the Hard Rock.

The second luckiest NJ casino is Ocean Casino Resort and the 3rd luckiest is Golden Nugget Casino.

What is the unluckiest casino in NJ?

Casinos.com calculations suggest that the unluckiest casino in Atlantic City is Wild Wild West Casino with a luck rate of 7.14%. Tropicana and Casers also scored low for luck.

To see the entire list from Casinos.com, click here.

