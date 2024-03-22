The Cake Boss, Chef Buddy Valatro, is bringing a new restaurant concept to Atlantic City, according to a recent press release.

Buddy Valastro opening new concept restaurant in Atlantic City Summer 2024

Buddy's Boardwalk Empire is coming soon to Harrah's Resort. It will be one of the first things you see upon arrival. The location will be the main lobby. The hope is to have it open early this summer.

If you're unfamiliar, Buddy and his family are from New Jersey (and proud of it).

You'll be able to choose from a variety of Jersey-style sandwiches, pizza, and of course, his desserts and cakes made famous on his reality show, "Cake Boss." Oh, there will be a pasta station too.

Caesars Entertainment Caesars Entertainment loading...

It looks great, doesn't it?

Buddy's Boardwalk Empire brings the most popular food from Valastro's Vegas restaurants

Here's how this new concept came to be. Valastro has three restaurants in Las Vegas, The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro, Buddy's Jersey Eats, and Pizza Cake by Buddy Valastro. This new Atlantic City place will be the most popular eats from all three of them. Great idea.

Some of the offerings include the Jersey Roast Beef focaccia-style sandwich from The Boss Cafe, unique pizza flavors from Pizza Cake, and Italian fair favorites from Jersey Eats.

READ MORE: Kyle Schwarber gets burger named after him at Citizens Bank Park

I know what you're thinking and the answer is yes, there will be Lobster Tail pastries, cannoli, and more sweet treats from Buddy's own, Carlo's Bakery.

Get our free mobile app

Valastro is looking forward to kicking off this new concept in New Jersey, saying, "I'm so excited to launch a brand-new concept in my home state and bring the best bites from my restaurants in Vegas. I can't wait to open and bring out the famiglia."

I can't wait to check it out. I'll let you know when I find out an opening date.

Bennies Review New Jersey Beaches Gallery Credit: Jackie Corley