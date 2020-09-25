Barn Picks & Stuff Opening Pennington Location

I was super excited to see the news on Facebook that one of my favorite farmhouse decor stores, Barn Picks & Stuff, is opening a 2nd location in our area. Yay.

Barns Picks & Stuff

The first location is in Quaker Bridge Mall....upper level, near JCPenney. The new, 2nd location will be in Pennington, in the Shoppes at Pennington, on Route 31.

I had the chance to meet the owners, Anthony and Stephanie, while in the Quaker Bridge Mall store (I bought beautiful topiaries for my mantle), and they are the sweetest people. I reached out to them about the new Pennington location, and they can't wait to welcome you there.

Barns Picks & Stuff

Their grand opening will be October 3rd from 9am to 8pm. They'll have a few new styles of farm house tables on display, a range of signs, architectural salvage, and so much more. If you haven't been to Barn Picks & Stuff, you must. I want everything. Lol.

To make shopping easy for you, they do weekly porch drop offs for a small fee, or you can do curbside pick up. They display a lot of their stuff on Facebook, and you can buy right from there. They'll even do a virtual tour of their store for you. They're all about giving their customers options. They truly believe home decor should be fun, and want to help make it that way for you.

Barns Picks & Stuff

Stephanie told me while chatting, "We are so excited to be opening our second location and can’t wait to bring a whole new feel and look to farmhouse decor in Pennington. We are very thankful for our wonderful new and old customers to be supporting our small business during this pandemic. It’s because of them we can continue on."

Barns Picks & Stuff

The Quaker Bridge Mall location of Barns Picks & Stuff is open Thursday - Saturday,11am - 7pm and Sunday, Noon-6pm.

Shop local. You'll love Barn Picks & Stuff.