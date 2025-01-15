Have you heard the buzz about the new local watering hole in the area?

It's a brand-new hangout spot you and your friends are going to love.

Pennytown Pub just opened in the Pennington Shopping Center on Route 31

Pennytown Pub is located right next to the newly-opened PJ's Pancake House in the Pennington Shopping Center on Route 31.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

The soft opening is today (Wednesday, January 15) starting at 4pm.

The new bar has a British pub vibe

Get there. It has a cozy, British pub vibe.

Take a peek inside. Isn't it cool?

Gretalia Hospitality Group Gretalia Hospitality Group loading...

Pennytown Pub has a relaxed, friendly feel where you’ll feel right at home.

Gretalia Hospitality Group/Canva Gretalia Hospitality Group/Canva loading...

Pennytown Pub serves classic pub fare

Grab a quick bite of the classic pub fare while enjoying a night out with friends, or catch a game on one of the many TVs.

Gretalia Hospitality Group/Canva Gretalia Hospitality Group/Canva loading...

Don't forget about the drinks. Pennytown Pub has a great selection of craft beer and strong cocktails, perfect for unwinding after a long day.

Gretalia Hospitality Group/Canva Gretalia Hospitality Group/Canva loading...

Pennytown refers to the original name of Pennington

Here’s something cool: the name “Pennytown” isn’t just random. It’s a throwback to the town’s history, as Pennington was originally known as Pennytown.

It’s a nice little nod to the local roots.

Gretalia Hospitality Group/Canva Gretalia Hospitality Group/Canva loading...

What makes Pennytown Pub even more exciting? They want YOU to be a part of the fun.

They’re open to your ideas for upcoming events.

Whether you’re into trivia nights, live music, mixology classes, or even karaoke, let them know what you want.

Who knows, maybe your suggestion could become the next big event at the pub.

Wear a sports jersey in January and get a $10 gift card for your next visit.

What are you waiting for? Text your friends and make plans to meet at Pennytown Pub.

The moment you walk through the door, you’ll feel like you’ve been going there for years.

Don’t miss out on this exciting new spot in Pennington. You’re going to love it.

Pennytown Pub is in the Pennington Shopping Center (near Pennington Quality Market) on Route 31, Pennington.

