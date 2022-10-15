Barstool’s Portnoy reviews more NJ pizzas on final stops of Jersey tour

Dave Portnoy, the self appointed pizza reviewer of Barstool Sports, made the final stops of his New Jersey trip, visiting two pizzerias in Somerset County.

First, he went to Prima Pizza Kitchen in Somerville. Portnoy was in a rush to get to both places before they closed and he rushed the owner who had wanted to make him another pie. His “one bite” was good; he complimented the lack of “flop” in the slice (it was crispy).

He likes crispy, noting that the pizza had a good undercarriage. He gave the pizza a rating of 7.7, but the owner insisted that he try the second pie. Portnoy put up a fight, saying he had to get to his next stop before it closed, but he gave in and tasted the second pie.

He tried the second one in the car, saying it looked and smelled better than the first one; he gave it an 8.1, but he said he had to stick with the original 7.7, so that’s what Prima got.

WARNING: language NSFW

His next New Jersey pizza stop was at Stan’s Chitch’s Pizzeria in Bound Brook. He got there just before it closed. He didn’t seem that impressed with the pie, describing it as a typical bar pie, but without the desired undercarriage.

It wasn’t crispy enough for him; he rated it at 7.1.

He really rushed through the review, wanting to finish a long day and get out of the rain.

He then came back to New Jersey two weeks later to visit, first, Bread and Salt in Jersey City to sample several pies, including a Roman pie with a “good undercarriage” and good texture. He gave that one an 8.1.

Next was the tomato pie, which he had developed a taste for when sampling Trenton pies. He loved the tomato pie giving it an 8.2

Then it was off to Sal’s Pizzeria in West New York; he described it as traditional New York pizza. He liked it well enough…giving it a 7.8.

He also loved the old-school sign out front.

Next up was Dave’s Pizzeria in New Brunswick (Portnoy was in the area for the Barstool Football show at Rutgers). He didn’t like that they also serve sushi, but thought the tomato pizza looked good (super firm).

He also gave the one-bite test on the cheese pizza and he liked it for college pizza; he scored it a 7.2.

On a recommendation, he tried the campus pizza in a dorm at Browers Common at Rutgers. This is the most disappointing one, calling it “super cardboard”.

He gave scorching review of the dorm pizza and scored it 1.8. Yikes!

