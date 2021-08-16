You may or may not have seen by now that Live Nation, the ticket and live event entertainment company, has announced that soon, all planning to attend any events held at venues they manage will be required to show proof of vaccine before being allowed to enter the arenas.

What you may have failed to pick up on, and if you're from South Jersey, pay attention, is that one of their main venues here in our neck of the woods is BB&T Pavilion in Camden. Yep, the arena on the waterfront. Live Nation will require, as of October 4th, either your vaccine ID card or a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry into your concert. So, how will this impact you?

Get our free mobile app

Well, if you're vaccinated, it really doesn't matter and, I guess, that means it's business-as-usual for you. For those that are unvaccinated, it just means an extra step to the drugstore or to the COVID-19 testing sight nearest you in order to obtain a test and your results. Luckily, they're not mandating vaccinations for entry completely.

Venues ran by AEG Presents however, are, in fact, not going to be allowing anyone to attend their shows if they're not vaccinated. So, the only left to say about BB&T Pavilion is thank goodness they're allowing both, right? Otherwise, they'd most likely have to deal with much less of a crowd at their shows which could potentially cost them even more money. Since the live event industry has lost so much already as a result of the shutdowns, you'd think all companies in that realm of work would want to put protocols in place that allow both them and event attendees to "have their cake and eat it too".

For South Jersey residents at least, they've got a bit of time until concert-going is gone forever except for the vaccinated. Again, that's just for now. Anything can happen in the future...

All these laws and mandates. It's nuts! See what laws were passed the year you were born: Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.