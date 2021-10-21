Ben Simmons’ $4.9 Million Moorestown Home Is On The Market

Ben Simmons has been the talk of the town and he really wants nothing to do with the Philadelphia 76ers. Not so long ago his Philadelphia property was up for sale and now his little mansion in Moorestown, New Jersey is on the market as well.

Simmons' home in Moorestown is up for sale for $4,999,999. It is a beautiful house. If you are nosy just like me you may want to know that Ben Simmons' house has 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and 1 1/2 bath.

Just by looking at the pictures of Ben Simmons' house, you get the bachelor pad type of vibes.

What's pretty cool is the jersey wall the Philadelphia 76ers player has. We would like to think he has used that as inspiration since on the wall you find jerseys of some Hall of Famers such as Magic Johnson and Dirk Nowitzki. You are also able to see that he has some of his all-star game jerseys.

The other cool wall is the one with all of the cover pages of the magazines that the NBA player has been on.