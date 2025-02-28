BREAKING: Philadelphia 76ers Star Joel Embiid Out for Remainder of Season

It's been a tough year for the Philadelphia 76ers, and it's getting even tougher.

News is breaking late this Friday afternoon (February 28) that Joel Embiid has been ruled out for the rest of the NBA season.

Embiid has battled knee flare-ups and injuries for most of the year. The team is now searching for more options for treatment once and for all.

"The Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid have been suiting with top specialists regarding issues with his left knee," the team said in a statement today. "After further evaluation, it has been determined that e is medically unable to play and will miss the remainder of the season to focus on treatment and rehabilitation."

It sounds like the team is essentially tossing it in for the year as they've found it may be in their best interest moving forward to allow Embiid the time to recover fully before the next season starts.

Embiid has only played in 19 games so far this season, and the 76ers have had a very disappointing year.

They team is currently 20-38, which is quite disappointing as they looked to make their return to the playoffs this year.

The team plays their next game against the Warriors on Saturday night at 8:30.