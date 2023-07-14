Juicy and Delicious! Here Are 10 MUST Try Burger Joints in Central New Jersey, According to Yelp!

Let's talk BURGERS!

As far as casual foods go, there cannot be a doubt that burgers are one of the ultimate favorites in America!

How can you say no to a fresh, fluffy bun, a juicy beef patty, and gooey melted cheese delicately squished together and paired with a mess of hot french fries? Combine that together with your favorite cheeses, toppings and sauces, it is a *chef's kiss* casual meal worth every calorie.

Finding the best burgers in any state can be a deliciously daunting task. There are certainly earth-shattering burgers r in any corner of any city, in any state. Every great burger has its own magic, its own flair, its own flavor. And there's certainly no shortage of that in Central New Jersey!

So where are the best burger joints in Central Jersey? Let's turn to the court of public opinion.

Yelp recently compiled a list of 10 "Juicy burgers in Central Jersey" The burgers joints that made the list are the highest rated, most well-reviewed spots in Central Jersey. And based on how divine these burgers look on social media, I'm inclined to take their word for it!

So what kind of burger are you looking for? Veggie/vegan, gooey cheese, tangy sauce, char grilled, toppings stacked, simple and cheap, or fancy and elaborate? Let's take a big ol' bite out of Yelp's recommendations. Here are 10 must-try burger spots in Central New Jersey!

Sink Your Teeth into These 10 Bangin' Burgers Spots in Central NJ! These are some of the best burger joints in Central Jersey, according to Yelp!

Have you ever been to any of these spots? Which ones are going on your foodie bucket list? Let us know in the comments!

