Lovers of quick Mexican fast food in South Jersey, you'll be happy about this!

Pancheros, a popular chain of casual Tex Mex restaurants is set to open another location in Burlington County!

The new Pancheros is coming soon to Marlton, in the Towne Place shopping center o Route 73 - right next to REI. This is according to Facebook community page 'A View from Evesham', and from the looks of the post, the restaurant looks like it's almost done. The signage is up!

Take a look in the pictures from the post:

This will be the second Pancheros location in Marlton. There's already another one located at 221 E Greentree Rd Suite E - in the same shopping center as The Nail Box, Montesini Pizzeria & Pasta and the new Swirl'in Ice Cream & Cereal Bar that just opened in March.

When will the next Pancheros open in Marlton?

Back in October, the original plan was to open this spring, but it seems like it may take a bit longer. So far, there's no word on any exact opening dates.

Pancheros is a solid option of fast-casual burritos, quesadillas, tacos and burrito bowls. If you've never been to one, it's very comparable to how Chipotle operated. Check out their menu HERE.

We'll keep an eye out for updates! You'll be seeing more work done in the area in the meantime. Are you looking forward to this new Pancheros coming to Marlton?

