One Of The Best High Schools In The Nation Is In Philadelphia, PA

Education is truly so important and living in the New Jersey/Pennsylvania area opens us up to experiencing some truly amazing schools.

It’s something you may not realize while you’re in it, but going to school and having access to quality education is super important.

Having the right schools, teachers and curriculums can really set you up for success for years to come.

It makes sense why people tend to move around a lot once they have families. Chances are, if a family is packing up in moving it’s probably because of a new job or to set your children up for success when it comes to school.

A new list has been released by U.S News and World Report and it’s starting the top High Schools across the country.

The list includes data on about 25,000 different high schools across the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

“Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how they prepare students for college.” - U.S News & World Report

One Pennsylvania High School made the list and now has the reputation of being one of the best High Schools in the country.

What Philadelphia High School Is One Of The Best In The Country?

Coming in at number 4 of the best high schools in the United States is Julia R. Masterman Secondary School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This is a secondary school and is the top school in all of Philadelphia, according to reports.

The AP participation rate at this school is 99%, plus the school has a graduation rate of 100%.

Julia R. Masterman Secondary School is ranked #4 in the country, #1 in Philadelphia for high schools, and has grades 5 - 12. Congrats Philly!

This is an amazing win for the city!

